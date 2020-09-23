 Skip to main content
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in vehicle crash in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — One man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries early Wednesday in a vehicle crash on Olive Boulevard.

Chesterfield police Sgt. Keith Rider said both men were in their 20s. The name of the man who died hasn't been released.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. on Olive Boulevard near Spyglass Summit Drive. Olive is also known as Missouri Route 340.

The man who died was the driver. His passenger was in critical condition.

Rider said the police department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating.

