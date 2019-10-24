JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver was killed and two passengers were seriously injured Wednesday when a car crashed into a tree in Jefferson County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kory C. Luke, 24, of the St. Louis area.
Luke was driving a 1998 Honda Accord west on Local Hillsboro Road when the car ran off the road and hit a tree, police said. The crash was about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, east of Wedgewood Drive.
Luke, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
His passengers, a 16-year-old girl from Barnhart and a 20-year-old man from the St. Louis area, were seriously injured. They weren't wearing seat belts either, police said.