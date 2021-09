ST. LOUIS — A driver died Monday after crashing into a retaining wall at Delmar and North Grand boulevards.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. Police described the victim only as a female, with no approximate age. Police said she was dead when they arrived.

The sedan was on top of a retaining wall about three or four feet off the sidewalk. The scene was in front of a brick building, in the city's Grand Center neighborhood.

