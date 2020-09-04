 Skip to main content
Driver killed when she runs red light, vehicle overturns in St. Louis
Driver killed when she runs red light, vehicle overturns in St. Louis

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with victim's name, additional details on crash

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and her male passenger was hurt when the woman sped through a red light Friday morning and her vehicle overturned, authorities said.

Latrice Miller was fatally injured about 1 a.m. in the wreck in the 4800 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, near Shreve Avenue. Miller, 38, lived in the 5600 block of Enright Avenue.

Police said Miller was the driver of a 2003 Saturn L300 that crashed. She was speeding west on Natural Bridge, ran a red light at Shreve and lost control of the car, police said. The vehicle ran up a grass embankment and overturned, police said.

Miller and her 47-year-old male passenger were both thrown out of the car.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital, where police said he was stable.

The police accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

