Driver killed when vehicle hits tree in north St. Louis County
Driver killed when vehicle hits tree in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A driver died Tuesday night when his vehicle ran off a road in north St. Louis County and hit a tree.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the victim was a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Fort Bellefontaine Road. The man was alone in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

