Driver killed when vehicle hits tree in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A driver died Tuesday night when his vehicle ran off a road in north St. Louis County and hit a tree.
St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the victim was a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released.
The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Fort Bellefontaine Road. The man was alone in the vehicle. He died at the scene.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today