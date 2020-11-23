Driver of crashed vehicle shoots 73-year-old motorist in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 73-year-old man was critically hurt Sunday when a motorist opened fire after crashing into a light pole.

St. Louis police said the victim was in a car traveling near North Broadway and Calvary Avenue when he was shot in his legs about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The shots came from a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix, police said. The Pontiac had been heading south on North Broadway when it passed the victim's car and other vehicles in front of it.

The driver of the Pontiac lost control and hit a light pole, then began firing shots, authorities said.

The victim was struck, and hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A 50-year-old man in the car with him was uninjured, police said.

Police said they have no suspects.