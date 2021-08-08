Driver of stolen car that struck, killed pickup driver in north St. Louis was fleeing police

ST. LOUIS — A stolen car that struck a pickup truck in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon killing the pickup's driver had been fleeing police, St. Louis police said Sunday.

The driver of a pickup truck was killed Saturday when the pickup was struck by a stolen car traveling at a high rate of speed near the Vandeventer neighborhood of north St. Louis, police said.

St. Louis police said that about 3:30 p.m. Saturday St. Louis police officers attempted to pull over the 2016 Hyundai Sonata that had been reported stolen out of Hazelwood near Page and Grand boulevards in the Grand Center neighborhood.

The Sonata did not stop, and officers eventually lost sight of it about 0.2 miles away from the chase began and stopped the pursuit, St. Louis police said Sunday.

About three blocks away from where police say they ended the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign on Evans Avenue at the intersection with Vandeventer Avenue and struck a pickup truck in a T-bone crash.

The pickup then overturned on the side of the road and caught fire. The driver, a 53-year-old man, was taken to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the three teens inside the stolen Sonata, ages 16, 16 and 17, at the scene and took them to a hospital for treatment.