Driver of stolen truck shot himself after chase in Franklin County, authorities say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man shot himself following a police chase in Franklin County on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not released the man's condition. The sheriff's office said in a statement that deputies pursued the pickup truck because it was stolen.

Upon being caught, the man, not yet identified by authorities, initiated a nearly four-hour standoff before shooting himself.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Deputies about 8:30 a.m. were alerted via OnStar that a pickup stolen from a Jefferson County business was in Villa Ridge, a census-designated place in the county.

The driver of the pickup refused to pull over for deputies, and he hit at least two patrol vehicles during the ensuing chase, authorities said.

Deputies used deflation devices to pop the truck's tires, and the driver eventually came to a stop on a bluff just west of Highway M.