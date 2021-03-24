Driver, passenger killed in Arnold car crash

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Wednesday with authorities confirming a second person has died.

ARNOLD — Two people were fatally injured early Wednesday in a single-car crash in the 600 block of Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Jeffco between Tenbrook and Starling Airport roads, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the driver died at the scene and the only passenger in the car was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims.

Arnold police said both lanes of Jeffco were reopened about two hours after the crash, but police warned motorists to be cautious because Ameren employees will be in the area repairing power lines that were downed in the crash.

