ST. LOUIS — The man accused of causing a crash that that critically injured a 17-year-old volleyball player entered a not-guilty plea Friday.

Daniel Riley, 21, of St. Louis, did not appear in court and waived a formal reading of his indictment, but entered the plea Friday through his lawyer Dan Diemer.

Riley became the center of intense scrutiny facing the courts and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office last month. He is accused of speeding in downtown St. Louis the evening of Feb. 18 and causing a crash that injured out-of-town teenage pedestrian Janae Edmondson. Both of Janae’s legs were amputated after the crash and she is now undergoing rehab.

Diemer said Friday that prosecutors now have 20 days to turn over evidence to the defense in Riley's case.

Riley was out on bond under GPS monitoring for a 2020 robbery case at the time of the crash but remained free despite dozens of GPS monitoring violations. The robbery charge was set to go to trial in July 2022, but prosecutors said in court last year they weren’t ready for trial. Charges were dropped and refiled.

In the refiled case, he violated the conditions of his GPS monitoring device, which dictated where he could go, 51 times. The prosecutor’s office never filed a written motion to revoke his bond, but Gardner’s office has said prosecutors did verbally raise the violations in discussions with judges on the cases.

Riley is now being held without bond.

He is charged with second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, armed criminal action and operating a vehicle without a valid license in connection to the crash.

Nashville TV news station Fox 17 reported that on Wednesday Janae Edmondson made her first public appearance since the crash at a rally in her honor at Smyrna High School.

The teen cried as she was brought into a high school gym full of her supporters, according to the station.

UPDATE: A very special moment as Janae sat in front of a large crowd in support of her. Everyone pulled out their phones as music played in the background. We are told that this is her first public appearance since her accident.