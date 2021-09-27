Driver runs off after fatal crash in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash ran off after the truck collided with a car in downtown St. Louis on Sunday night.

A 46-year-old man died in the crash. His name has not been released.

The victim was a passenger in a Mercedes Benz that collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck at the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard ad Locust Street.

The crash was reported about 11:35 p.m. Sunday, as throngs of Rolling Stones concertgoers were leaving The Dome at America's Center.

A man and a woman in the pickup truck were seen running south on Tucker after the crash, police said. Police were searching for the pair and no arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

A 29-year-old woman was driving the Mercedes. She and a 39-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car were both treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

The man died at a hospital from possible head trauma, police said.

Police have not released details about the crash to say which vehicle was at fault. The department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating.

