ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter is accused of speeding more than 100 mph and causing a crash that killed one and injured five others.

Kristopher T. Falls, 30, of St. Louis, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 10 crash that killed 54-year-old Sean Racine. Charges were filed at large, meaning Falls was not in St. Louis custody as of Wednesday.

Falls was driving a 2020 Ford Mustang north on Kingshighway about 5 p.m. when he crashed into a 2008 Chevy Cobalt near St. Louis Avenue, according to St. Louis police. An airbag control module recovered from the crash indicated the Mustang was traveling at least 100 mph within four seconds of the crash, charging documents say.

St. Louis police said in October they suspected Falls may have been drag racing another Mustang.

After hitting the Cobalt, Fall's Mustang went over a median into the opposite direction of traffic, striking two other cars.

Racine, a passenger in the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash. Falls, three others in the Cobalt, and one of the other drivers were also taken to a hospital with injuries.

The crash was captured on surveillance video, St. Louis police wrote in charging documents.

Falls previously pleaded guilty in 2013 to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in St. Louis. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He was denied bail Wednesday.