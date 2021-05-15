 Skip to main content
Driver strikes woman intentionally, pins her against building
ST. LOUIS — A driver intentionally struck a woman with a vehicle and pinned her against a building at 4400 N. Broadway Friday night, then fled.

The victim, 28, was taken to a hospital where she was in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

Police said they knew the identity of the suspected driver.

