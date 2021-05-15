Driver strikes woman intentionally, pins her against building

ST. LOUIS — A driver intentionally struck a woman with a vehicle and pinned her against a building at 4400 N. Broadway Friday night, then fled.
The victim, 28, was taken to a hospital where she was in critical, but stable, condition, police said.
Police said they knew the identity of the suspected driver.
