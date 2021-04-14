Driver suspected of DWI after three people, including infant, die in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A drunk driver rear-ended a car on Highway 30 on Tuesday night, killing a man, woman and an infant in the car when it careened off the highway and into several trees, authorities said.

Authorities identified the victims as Lacey K. Newton, 25, her boyfriend Cordell S. Williams, 30, and their infant son. The Highway Patrol declined to release the baby's name but relatives identified him as a 4-month-old also named Cordell.

The patrol listed their hometown as Bonne Terre.

The driver accused of causing the wreck, which occurred about 10 p.m. Tuesday, is a 26-year-old man from Fenton. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man because he has not yet been charged.

The patrol said the victims were in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix heading east on Highway 30, west of Upper Byrnes Mill Road. Another eastbound vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, was behind the Grand Prix.

The patrol said the driver of the Cruze "failed to keep a proper lookout ahead" and hit the back of the Grand Prix that Newton was driving. Both vehicles ran off the road and hit trees, police said.