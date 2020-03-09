Driver who fled St. Charles County police and caused deadly crash gets 15-year prison term

Compounding their grief, they said, was the fact that Batsell, the oldest of three brothers, died on his middle brother's birthday.

"I am now constantly consumed with the question of, 'How could it be that a day of celebration turned into my worst nightmare?'" his mother Connie Batsell said.

Batsell's father said his son was a "kind-hearted soul" who sought to connect with outcasts at school or at church.

"He had a way of making them feel as special and making deep, meaningful relationships through his love of music, his whimsical sense of humor or his generosity," Ken Batsell said of his son.

Richardson apologized for his actions and asked the judge if he could see a photograph of Krystofer Batsell.

"I have no idea what the young man even looked like," Richardson said. "I am deeply sorry for my actions. It sits with me every day."

Batsell's parents also have a pending civil lawsuit against Richardson, St. Charles County police and the officer who stopped Richardson for speeding. The suit claims police twice ignored a supervisor’s order to end the chase, even after a near-miss with another car.