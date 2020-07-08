Driver who reached for phone, killing motorcyclist, is arrested for DWI in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman who crossed into oncoming traffic Tuesday, killing a motorcyclist, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI, authorities said.

The victim is identified as Charles D. Gudermuth, 36, of Robertsville, Missouri.

Troopers suspected the woman whose pickup truck collided with Gudermuth's motorcycle was impaired and arrested her for driving while intoxicated.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Tiny Ridge Way Road, east of Cedar Heights Lane.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Gudermuth was on a 2006 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle, heading east on Tiny Ridge Way Road. He was traveling too fast for the hilly conditions of the road, the patrol said.

A 28-year-old woman from St. Clair, Missouri, was driving west on Tiny Ridge Way Road in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The patrol said she was "inattentive to the roadway by picking up her phone and crossing the center of the road."

The two vehicles collided, and Gudermuth was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Gudermuth was wearing a helmet.