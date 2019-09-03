ST. LOUIS COUNTY • The driver who rear-ended a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper's car Monday night on Interstate 55 had heroin in his car, police said.
The trooper had minor injuries and his patrol car sustained about $15,000 in damage.
Tyler P. Bahr, 30, of Bloomsdale, Mo., was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bahr had 30 capsules of heroin, according to a Highway Patrol arrest record.
Bahr also was driving on a revoked driver's license, said patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley.
Bahr was arrested and booked by Arnold police. His booking photo was not immediately available. He was being held at the Arnold Police Department, according to a patrol report Tuesday.
At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Bahr was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox north on I-55, south of Interstate 270. His car hit the back of a northbound patrol car.
Bahr was driving "in the middle of highway ... and just came up at a faster speed and rear-ended" the patrol car, Wheetley said.
After he hit the patrol car, they both pulled to the side of the road.
The patrol trooper, Nicholas W. Stevens, 25, suffered minor injuries. Stevens was taken to a hospital for treatment. Bahr refused treatment at the scene, Wheetley said.
Court records show that Bahr had several previous run-ins with police, five criminal cases in Missouri this year alone.
Bahr was charged with driving with a revoked license in Ste. Genevieve County in January and then again in March. He was charged with felony drug possession in Festus in January 2018, but a criminal summons in that case was only issued last week. In June, he was arrested by the Highway Patrol on suspicion of DWI, as a persistent offender, and misdemeanor identity theft. Charges were filed last month.
In a 2016 criminal case in Ste. Genevieve County, Bahr pleaded guilty of resisting arrest and DWI. According to online court records, the judge sentenced him to 90 days in jail on each of the two charges, but the judge suspended execution of the sentence and instead put Bahr on private supervised probation for two years.
After authorities alleged that Bahr violated terms of his probation, the judge ordered him to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his alcohol use and serve 30 days "shock" time in jail. Bahr failed to show up in court for a probation revocation hearing. That case is still winding its way through the court system.