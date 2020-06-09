Drug use, driver distraction blamed for deadly St. Charles County crash

The collision on the morning of Feb. 14 on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) killed four people in a minivan: Carrie McCaw, 44, and her daughter Kacey McCaw, 12, and Lesley Prather, 44, and her daughter Rhyan Prather, 12, all of Louisville, Kentucky. They were heading to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City. Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter. Firefighters displayed American flags along Interstate 64 near Louisville as the bodies of the four victims were returned home in a procession in the days after the collision.

The patrol said it had no way to confirm that the pickup driver was indeed rolling down the passenger window when he lost control. But patrol investigators said the window was found after the crash rolled down about six inches, and video at his job site showed the window was up when he left. The handle to roll up the passenger window was four feet from where the driver sat. Patrol investigators recreated reaching for it, and they couldn't see the road when they leaned over, the report said.