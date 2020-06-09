Drug use, driver distraction blamed for deadly St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Valentine's Day crash that killed two women and their daughters happened because the pickup driver who careened into them lost control while reaching to roll down the passenger window, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.
"He was attempting to roll down a window, an action he admitted was hazardous," said patrol Sgt. Paul J. Kempke, major crash investigator. "(His) judgment and reaction to his self-created hazard may have been exacerbated by his use of a controlled substance."
The driver told police he was trying to manually roll down the passenger window by reaching across the seat to his right. When he was asked if his actions were hazardous, he replied, “Totally," according to a patrol report.
A 139-page crash reconstruction report by the patrol was obtained this week by the Post-Dispatch. The report did not include results from drug and alcohol tests.
The pickup driver is a 29-year-old man from the St. Charles area who survived the crash. The man has admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana the night before, court records show. The Post-Dispatch isn't identifying the driver because as of Tuesday he had not been charged in connection with the crash near Lake Saint Louis.
The collision on the morning of Feb. 14 on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) killed four people in a minivan: Carrie McCaw, 44, and her daughter Kacey McCaw, 12, and Lesley Prather, 44, and her daughter Rhyan Prather, 12, all of Louisville, Kentucky. They were heading to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City. Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter. Firefighters displayed American flags along Interstate 64 near Louisville as the bodies of the four victims were returned home in a procession in the days after the collision.
The patrol said it had no way to confirm that the pickup driver was indeed rolling down the passenger window when he lost control. But patrol investigators said the window was found after the crash rolled down about six inches, and video at his job site showed the window was up when he left. The handle to roll up the passenger window was four feet from where the driver sat. Patrol investigators recreated reaching for it, and they couldn't see the road when they leaned over, the report said.
The patrol concludes that the crash occurred because the pickup driver "made an inappropriate steering maneuver which caused him to lose control." Drug use is listed as a probable contributing circumstance, the patrol said. Four witnesses told investigators that the truck wasn't speeding before the crash.
Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar, said Tuesday that the prosecutor has seen the patrol's report. "The case is still under review," she said.
The driver of the pickup was heading east on Highway 40 when he veered into the median, through a cable barrier and crashed into the minivan. He was driving a 2009 Ford F-250 company truck for a concrete business, and towing a compressor. A witness said the pickup began fishtailing before it hit the cables and flipped into oncoming traffic.
Police have said they found traces of what they suspected to be marijuana in his personal vehicle parked outside his work, and the driver acknowledged the drug use to police as he lay in a hospital bed, a highway patrol trooper said in court records. The man currently is serving five years’ probation in a 2016 drug possession case in St. Charles. He also has a drunken driving conviction from 2012, police said.
Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
