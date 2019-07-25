OVERLAND • An Overland man got drunk Wednesday evening and shot 115 rounds into the trees in his backyard facing a city park, according to charges filed Thursday.
Joseph Manley, 56, was charged with three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.
Overland police said they were called to reports of gunfire in the 10400 block of Canter Way on Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, officers heard constant gunfire coming from behind Manley's home and ordered all the residents out, according to charging documents.
Manley left the house and admitted to police he had been shooting the guns, charging documents say.
Police allege Manley fired 115 rounds into the trees behind the home from three guns: An AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a FNH semi-automatic handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Manley was shooting into trees in his backyard which borders Wild Acres Park in Overland.
Police say in charging documents that Manley appeared to be drunk and told officers he had been drinking. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content was .148, court documents say.
Manley was in custody Thursday at the St. Louis County jail. His bail was set at $10,000.