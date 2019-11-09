BELLEVILLE — A woman from Shiloh was senteced to six years in prison for killing a man on a motorcycle while she was driving drunk in 2016.
Patricia Schantz, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI on Thursday, according to the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office.
On April 1, 2016, Schantz was driving along Illinois 161 when she turned left toward Shiloh Station Road and hit the motorcyclist, 23-year-old Douglass Landers.
Under Illinois law, Schantz must serve at least 85 percent of her sentence.