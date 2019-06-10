Update at 1:30 p.m. with information on lanes reopening.
CHESTERFIELD • A dump truck full of dirt crashed and caught on fire in Chesterfield Monday morning, closing lanes on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) for about three hours.
The crash was reported about 10:20 a.m. The truck crashed, ending up on both sides of the interstate's median, between the Chesterfield Parkway and Olive Boulevard exits. The dump truck spilled its load of dirt, leaked fuel and caught fire, Chesterfield police said. Police suspect it may have blown a tire.
The driver had minor injuries.
The crash closed lanes of the highway for about three hours Monday, with all lanes open by about 1:15 p.m.