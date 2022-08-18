Duo arrested and charged after ‘brazen’ shoplifting spree in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man and woman face nearly two dozen combined felony charges in St. Louis County in connection with a shoplifting spree that authorities say lasted more than a year.

St. Louis County prosecutors alleged in court documents that George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, stole more than $20,000 worth of televisions, computers, laptops, gaming monitors, speakers and clothing from the Best Buy and Target in Brentwood and Sam’s Club in Maplewood between May 2021 to August 2, 2022.

“This is one of the longest and most brazen shoplifting sprees I have ever seen," St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement on Wednesday, where he also confirmed their bonds were over $10,000.

George Lampley faces 12 counts of stealing $750 or more, a Class D felony, and Lucretia Lampley faces 10. Prosecutors say they could up to seven years for each count.

Both suspects also face similar charges in Madison County for accusations of stealing TVs out of Glen Carbon’s Sam’s Club.