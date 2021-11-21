 Skip to main content
Early morning accident closes westbound I-64 in St. Louis for hours
UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. with the reopening of the highway.

ST. LOUIS — An early morning accident closed the westbound lanes of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis Sunday for hours.

The highway was reopened by 10:30 a.m., after being closed since the early morning. Traffic was being diverted onto Clayton Road at Skinker Boulevard. The accident happened near McCausland Avenue.

Police said at least two men were taken to the hospital with one in "critical/unstable" condition.

There were at least three cars involved, with at least one suffering significant fire damage. 

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

