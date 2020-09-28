 Skip to main content
Early morning crash involving tractor-trailer closes Eads Bridge
ST. LOUIS — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the Eads Bridge early Monday.

No details were immediately available about any injuries in the crash, which was reported about 5:30 a.m.

St. Louis police closed the bridge to all traffic while they investigate the scene. Authorities did not say when the bridge that spans the Mississippi River downtown would reopen.

