Early morning crash on I-55 in south city kills 19-year-old from Lemay area

Updated Wednesday night with details and the name of the person who died.

ST. LOUIS — A vehicle traveling at a high speed veered out of control, striking a median, overturning and then bursting into flames early Wednesday on southbound Interstate 55 at South Broadway, police said. 

The 19-year-old driver was pulled out of the 2021 BMW by a passing motorist, but later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. A passenger was ejected from the car onto the interstate, and also was taken to a hospital. An update on the passenger's condition was not released.

The fatal crash closed I-55 near South Broadway for more than three hours early Wednesday. The crash happened about 4 a.m. in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The man who died was identified Wednesday afternoon as Brett Cappiello, of the Lemay area.

The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating.

