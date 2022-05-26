East Alton man, 78, struck and killed as he crossed the road

EAST ALTON — A 78-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car while trying to walk across Airline Drive in East Alton, police said.

Robert W. Stevens lived in the 900 block of East Airline Drive, near where he was hit, police said.

Officers were called to the area just before 3:20 p.m. and pronounced Stevens dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

The man was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound on a curved section of Airline Drive, according to police.

The incident is being investigated, police said.