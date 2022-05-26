 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Alton man, 78, struck and killed as he crossed the road

  • 0

EAST ALTON — A 78-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a car while trying to walk across Airline Drive in East Alton, police said.

Robert W. Stevens lived in the 900 block of East Airline Drive, near where he was hit, police said. 

Officers were called to the area just before 3:20 p.m. and pronounced Stevens dead at the scene shortly thereafter. 

The man was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound on a curved section of Airline Drive, according to police. 

The incident is being investigated, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News