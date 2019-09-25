A man from East Alton was struck by an SUV and killed Tuesday night as he walked on a highway in Boone County, Missouri, police said.
The victim is identified as Jeremy D. Hall, 37, of East Alton.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Hall was struck about 11 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Highway 63, south of Peterson Lane, in Boone County.
He was walking south in the passing lane of the highway when a southbound 2016 Toyota Rav4 hit him, police said.
Hall died at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota is a 27-year-old man from Jefferson City. He was uninjured, police said.