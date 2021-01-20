East St. Louis brothers captured in federal kidnapping, shooting case

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Two East St. Louis men wanted in a federal kidnapping and shooting case were captured Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Brothers Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, and Kendrick A. Frazier, 34, are accused of kidnapping and shooting last fall, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's office. Warrants for their arrests were issued Dec. 21.

Prosecutors say Kenwyn Frazier on Aug. 13 kidnapped Kein W. Eastman and took him to an East St. Louis apartment after he accused Eastman of stealing his property.

Authorities say Kendrick Frazier arrived later and that video shows him shooting Eastman with a .45 caliber handgun when Eastman tried to run from the apartment. Eastman has been missing since that day.

The SUV police say was used in the kidnapping was discovered burned the day after the shooting.

The brothers were arrested Wednesday on Hillwood Drive in Belleville.

A third person, Jasmine Crawford, 23, was charged in November with obstruction of justice after police say she tampered with a Ring doorbell that recorded portions of the crime.

No court date has been set for the Fraziers. Crawford is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Jan. 25.

Eastman's kidnapping and shooting were publicized in December as authorities unveiled a new initiative aimed at solving violent crimes in East St. Louis.

