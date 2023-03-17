EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police announced election interference charges for the East St. Louis city clerk on Friday.

Debra Hamilton-Tidwell, 67, was charged with one count of misdemeanor election inference by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s on Wednesday. She was arrested and posted bond, police say.

The charges stem from accusations that Hamilton-Tidwell used her official title, signature and letterhead during an ad campaign on January 20 to promote her re-election as the East St. Louis City Clerk, police say.

Her next court date is set for June 1.