East St. Louis home health care worker sentenced after authorities say she stole elderly patients' IDs, money
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — An East St. Louis woman was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to stealing identities and money from elderly patients. 

Erica Rose, 31, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois. 

Authorities say Rose worked as an in-home health care worker for a company called CareLink taking care of elderly patients. 

In addition to her prison sentence, Rose is also sentenced to two years of court supervision upon her release and must pay almost $10,000 in restitution. 

Rose's co-defendant, Ashley McKinney, has an outstanding warrant. Prosecutors say Rose gave McKinney patients' information. 

Sports