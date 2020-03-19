East St. Louis man accused of killing Illinois trooper now faces federal charges

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from East St. Louis already facing a state murder charge in the shooting death of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins last year has been indicted on federal charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted Christopher R. Grant, 46, on eight counts, including use of a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Grant also is charged with three counts of distributing crack cocaine from July 9 to Aug. 21, and other drug and gun charges.

Hopkins was killed Aug. 23 while executing a state search warrant at a home in East St. Louis. Grant was at the home in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street dealing crack cocaine and shot Hopkins with a Glock 9mm pistol, authorities said.

“We continue to mourn for Nick and his family and we will continue our work to honor his sacrifice," U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said.

Grant maintained a "drug-involved premises" from Feb. 1 to Aug. 23 and had five pistols and three rifles, including an AK-47-style rifle and an AR-15 rifle, despite having a felony conviction, according to the indictment.