East St. Louis man boasted about killing man at gas station, charges say
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man is facing charges of murdering man at a St. Louis gas station last year.

Lidell Yates, 28, of the 2000 block of Maple Tree Lane, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the Aug. 7 fatal shooting of Keena Dyson. Dyson, 35, died from multiple gunshot wounds after the 1 a.m. shooting on the parking lot of the BP gas station at 209 East Grand Avenue. Dyson also lived in East St. Louis.

Charges say gas station video surveillance showed Yates with two other men and that Yates was openly carrying a Draco-style semiautomatic pistol just before shooting. According to charges, a witness told police Yates "boasted about shooting the victim immediately after the incident." 

Police also found social media posts showing Yates holding a Draco-style pistol and authorities said officers arrested Yates in a Chrysler 300, the same type of car Yates drove at the time of the killing, charges said. Police also seized a Draco pistol while arresting Yates.

Yates was ordered held without bail.

