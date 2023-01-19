East St. Louis man charged in carjacking of sheriff's deputy near Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old appeared in court Wednesday on a federal indictment that accused him of helping carjack a St. Louis sheriff's deputy near the Enterprise Center, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Montez L. Montgomery, of East St. Louis, is accused of providing a weapon to two juveniles who held a deputy at gunpoint early Nov. 1 after a Blues hockey game, wrestled away the deputy's department-issued 9mm pistol, and stole his 2011 Chevrolet Cruz and his phone.

Police later chased the stolen car in Illinois. They found Montgomery in the vehicle and Montgomery's gun near the driver's side door. He told investigators he did not take part in the carjacking but admitted to hiding the car and getting rid of the deputy's belongings, court documents said.

In November, Montgomery was indicted on charges of carjacking and using a gun during a violent crime. His indictment was unsealed this week once he was taken into custody.

An attorney has not yet been listed in his case.