East St. Louis man charged in deadly shooting at Black Jack apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An East St. Louis man was charged Friday in a deadly shooting last month in the Black Jack area.

Zcore A. Hester-Henderson, 22, of the 600 block of North 71st Street, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Derrick Bunting.

Bunting, 37, was fatally shot about 6:30 a.m. in a parking lot outside his apartment complex in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive. Court documents say Hester-Henderson and another person caused Bunting's death by shooting him.

Charges say Hester-Henderson was the driver of a vehicle from which a passenger got out and fatally shot Bunting.

A judge set bail for Hester-Henderson at $500,000 cash.

