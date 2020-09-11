 Skip to main content
East St. Louis man charged in deadly shooting at Black Jack apartment complex
East St. Louis man charged in deadly shooting at Black Jack apartment complex

Homicide in Black Jack

St. Louis County Detective Sgt. John Conrardy and other detectives work the scene of a shooting death on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Black Jack, where police say a man was shot to death outside his vehicle at the Whispering Lake Apartments complex. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An East St. Louis man was charged Friday in a deadly shooting last month in the Black Jack area.

Zcore A. Hester-Henderson, 22, of the 600 block of North 71st Street, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Derrick Bunting.

Zcore A. Hester-Henderson

Zcore A. Hester-Henderson was charged in the Aug. 12, 2020, shooting death of Derrick Bunting in the Black Jack area.

Bunting, 37, was fatally shot about 6:30 a.m. in a parking lot outside his apartment complex in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive. Court documents say Hester-Henderson and another person caused Bunting's death by shooting him.

Charges say Hester-Henderson was the driver of a vehicle from which a passenger got out and fatally shot Bunting.

A judge set bail for Hester-Henderson at $500,000 cash.

