 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East St. Louis man charged in fatal shooting in September
0 comments

East St. Louis man charged in fatal shooting in September

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another East St. Louis man in September.

Trevon V. Raymond, 31, was charged by the St. Clair County state's attorney with the Sept. 21 shooting of Michael Triplett, court records show.

Trevon V. Raymond

Trevon V. Raymond

(Illinois State Police)

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 10th Street and Broadway in East St. Louis. Triplett was found wounded at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Illinois State Police later released a surveillance video they said showed a vehicle possibly involved in the shooting. Raymond was arrested last week by state police and the East St. Louis Police Department.

Raymond was in custody in St. Clair County and bail had been set at $1 million, the state's attorney's office said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News