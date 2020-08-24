East St. Louis man charged in four armed robberies in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was charged Saturday with four armed robberies that happened over a span of three days earlier this summer in downtown St. Louis.

In all, Terrell R. Harris, 27, of the 5700 block of Hallows Avenue in East St. Louis, was charged with 19 felonies in the late June robberies — nine counts of armed criminal action, six counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of attempted first-degree robbery and one count of stealing a handgun.

On June 26, Harris and another man stopped in the 800 block of Pine Street, exited a white sedan and brandished a gun at two victims, prosecutors say. Harris and the other man demanded the victims' property and left with one of their bags, which contained a gun, a wallet and a phone.

One day later, prosecutors say a white sedan pulled up to a car carrying four people in the 400 block of South Tucker Boulevard. Two people then hopped out of the sedan, produced what looked to be guns, and stole two of the victims' wallets.

Later that day, according to the charging document, two men exited a white sedan in the 800 block of Spruce Street and stole cell phones from two people. One of the men hit one of the victims in the side of the head with a gun, prosecutors say.