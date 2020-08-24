East St. Louis man charged in four armed robberies in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was charged Saturday with four armed robberies that happened over a span of three days earlier this summer in downtown St. Louis.
In all, Terrell R. Harris, 27, of the 5700 block of Hallows Avenue in East St. Louis, was charged with 19 felonies in the late June robberies — nine counts of armed criminal action, six counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of attempted first-degree robbery and one count of stealing a handgun.
On June 26, Harris and another man stopped in the 800 block of Pine Street, exited a white sedan and brandished a gun at two victims, prosecutors say. Harris and the other man demanded the victims' property and left with one of their bags, which contained a gun, a wallet and a phone.
One day later, prosecutors say a white sedan pulled up to a car carrying four people in the 400 block of South Tucker Boulevard. Two people then hopped out of the sedan, produced what looked to be guns, and stole two of the victims' wallets.
Later that day, according to the charging document, two men exited a white sedan in the 800 block of Spruce Street and stole cell phones from two people. One of the men hit one of the victims in the side of the head with a gun, prosecutors say.
Then, one day later, on June 28, a white sedan followed a woman who was on foot in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. When she reached her vehicle, prosecutors say someone jumped out of the sedan and demanded the woman hand over her phone.
Police obtained security footage in three of the four robberies, and activity on victims' stolen credit cards matched video that showed the white sedan at businesses where the cards were used.
When police searched a white sedan that matched the description of the one used in the robberies, they found the same bag that had been stolen in the first robbery. The sedan was registered in Harris' name, and his ID was in the car.
Several victims also identified Harris in a lineup as the man who robbed them.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.