East St. Louis man charged in October death of 17-year-old

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old man was charged Friday in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a Metro East housing complex, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's office charged Devyon J. Smith with one count of first-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Smith, of East St. Louis, allegedly shot the 17-year-old male in the chest on Oct. 18. Authorities have not identified the teenager, only referring to him by his initials, C.E.

The shooting took place near a parking lot in the John DeShields Housing Complex in East St. Louis. Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting.

Smith is in custody and his bond was set at $250,000.