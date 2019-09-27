EAST ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Friday charged an East St. Louis man with murder for the fatal shooting of the rapper Cold Kase Monday.
Teran D. Jeffries, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, as prosecutors say he was caught with a semi-automatic 7.62mm firearm. Jeffries, of the 700 block of North 88th Street, is in jail and bond has been set at $2.5 million, charging documents say.
Authorities provided no motive for the shooting.
Cedric M. Gooden, 26, was shot at a Mobil gas station at 84th and State streets, and pronounced dead later that night at the Memorial Hospital emergency room.
Gooden, who performed as Cold Kase, released the album Rappin' Like I'm Trappin' on iTunes in 2016 and Mont Baby, Vol. 1 this year. He also appeared in local shows, won rap contests, held fundraisers for children and ran a clothing company, Rich Minds Affiliated, relatives said.
Gooden lived with his grandmother in East St. Louis, near the site of the shooting, where he sold his CDs.
Jeffries was on parole at the time of the shooting, Illinois prison record show. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for armed robbery. In 2011, he was sentenced to probation for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.