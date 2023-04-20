ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was charged Wednesday in the death of his ex-girlfriend, who was found dead in a north St. Louis alley in January.

Wesley White, 30, is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 27-year-old Tamera Plummer, of St. Clair County, who was found Jan. 13 shot dead in her car in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police arrived just after 8 p.m. to the 4200 block of North 21st Street where they found Plummer in a blue Chevy Malibu that had her blood on the front seats. White arrived on scene and told officers Plummer, with whom he had a child, had been in an argument with another person who lived nearby.

Officers checked out that person, but they had an alibi for her time of death. White did not, police said.

White told investigators he had gone to dinner with Plummer earlier that night, but they had gone their separate ways. He said he was at his house when she died, but surveillance video showed he was still with her later in the evening. Plummer's phone location data also showed she went from White's house to the area where she was found dead, police said.

White is being held in the St. Louis jail without bond.