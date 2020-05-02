East St. Louis man charged with murder in April shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the April shooting death of another man at an East St. Louis housing complex, Metro East prosecutors said.

The St. Clair County state's attorney's office also charged Ormond L. Mosley, of East St. Louis, with a count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Mosley on April 25 shot 26-year-old Cornelius Jones in the back in the parking lot of the John DeShields Housing Complex.

Mosley's bond was set at $1 million and he was being held Saturday at the St. Clair County jail.

It wasn't clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Mosley himself was shot in the back in 2015 at the same complex. Three officers with the East St. Louis Housing Authority had been investigating a rash of burglaries and went to the complex on a call. A confrontation ensued with Mosley and one of the officers shot him.