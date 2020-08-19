You are the owner of this article.
East St. Louis man charged with murder in July shooting
COLLINSVILLE — An East St. Louis man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in a July shooting that left a man dead. 

In addition to the murder charge, 22-year-old Jordan Yates was also charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On the afternoon of July 24, police say Yates shot and killed Robert Burrows at the Orr-Weathers Apartments in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. Burrows died from a gunshot wound to his pelvic area. 

Yates has previously been convicted of aggravated fleeing, or attempting to elude a police officer, a felony.

He is being held on bond of $1 million at the St. Clair County Jail.

