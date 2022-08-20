East St. Louis man charged with murder of Cahokia Heights woman

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights woman.
Camesha McCline, 33, was killed April 20. She was found by police about 7 a.m. near the 2600 block of Illinois Avenue in East St. Louis.
Police arrested Cedric D. Allen, 29, in the 1300 block of 44th Street in East St. Louis. He is being held on a $1 million bail.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today