East St. Louis man charged with murder of Cahokia Heights woman

Cedric D. Allen

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights woman.

Camesha McCline, 33, was killed April 20. She was found by police about 7 a.m. near the 2600 block of Illinois Avenue in East St. Louis.

Police arrested Cedric D. Allen, 29, in the 1300 block of 44th Street in East St. Louis. He is being held on a $1 million bail.

