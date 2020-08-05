You have permission to edit this article.
East St. Louis man charged with murder of convenience store owner
East St. Louis man charged with murder of convenience store owner

East St. Louis man charged with murder.

Bernard Mosley Jr. charged with first-degree murder by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office.

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man could face life in prison after being charged with murder on Wednesday. 

Bernard Mosley Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery, but he was not the person who actually shot and killed William Porter Jr., 42, on July 9, according to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office. 

The man accused of shooting Porter is Terry Morgan Jr., and investigators say Mosley was with Morgan at the time of the shooting. Porter also is accused of robbing two people in the store. 

Porter was inside the convenience store he owned when he was fatally shot, said Illinois State Police. 

Porter's store, G and P Confectionery, is in the 1300 block of Bond Avenue.

Mosley is being held a $1.25 million bond at St. Clair County Jail. 

