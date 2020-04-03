You are the owner of this article.
East St. Louis man charged with murder
BELLEVILLE— A 31 year-old man is accused of murdering a man in East St. Louis, according to a Friday announcement from the Illinois State Police.

Officials say Travion D. Johnson shot and killed Richard R. Jones III on March 28 in the 1200 block of McCasland Avenue in East St. Louis. 

Authorities did not provide any other information about the investigation. 

Johnson is in custody at St. Clair County jail, with a bond set at $75,000. 

Police lights
