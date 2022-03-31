East St. Louis man gets 33+ years in meth case

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from East St. Louis was sentenced Thursday to 33 years and nine months in prison for selling pounds of methamphetamine and heroin, prosecutors said.

Eugene Falls, 42, received over 19 pounds of meth from a Colorado drug organization December 2018 to March 2019, prosecutors said, and laundered the resulting drug proceeds.

Falls was arrested in March 2019 while trying to buy another ten pounds of meth from a confidential source working with federal agents.

Falls was convicted by a federal jury on Dec. 2 in U.S. District Court in Benton, Ill. on drug conspiracy, drug distribution and money laundering charges.

He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years due to the quantity of drugs and a prior crack cocaine drug conviction, prosecutors said.

