East St. Louis man gets 5+ years for firing AR-15 at child's birthday party

EAST ST. LOUIS — A convicted felon from East St. Louis who fired an AR-15-style rifle into the air several times at a child's birthday party has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Marco B. Orr, 32, fired the Del-Ton rifle multiple times at the May 2, 2020, party in East St. Louis, prosecutors said. East St. Louis police later recovered the rifle inside a vehicle, with 17 rounds left in a high-capacity magazine.

Orr is banned from possessing a firearm because of a 2013 conviction for aggravated battery with great bodily harm in St. Clair County.

Orr was indicted in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on June 24, 2020, and arrested in Kansas in August.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.