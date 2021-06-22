 Skip to main content
East St. Louis man gets 5+ years for firing AR-15 at child's birthday party
EAST ST. LOUIS — A convicted felon from East St. Louis who fired an AR-15-style rifle into the air several times at a child's birthday party has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Marco B. Orr, 32, fired the Del-Ton rifle multiple times at the May 2, 2020, party in East St. Louis, prosecutors said. East St. Louis police later recovered the rifle inside a vehicle, with 17 rounds left in a high-capacity magazine.

Orr is banned from possessing a firearm because of a 2013 conviction for aggravated battery with great bodily harm in St. Clair County.

Orr was indicted in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on June 24, 2020, and arrested in Kansas in August.

Marco Orr

Marco Orr in a 2011 police booking photo.

 Robert Patrick
