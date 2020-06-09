You are the owner of this article.
East St. Louis man gets 9 years in federal prison for producing child porn
ST. LOUIS — A man from East St. Louis was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to nine years in prison for convincing an underage girl to send him child porn, prosecutors said.

Parris Guyton, 48, met the teenager through the social media app Tagged in September 2018, prosecutors said. He had sexual contact with her on "numerous" occasions, they said, including forcible sexual contact. He also convinced her to send him explicit videos, they said.

The girl, then 15, was brought to St. Louis County police in December, triggering the investigation, prosecutors said. They also said the teen said Guyton tried to prostitute her.

Guyton previously pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving child pornography.

