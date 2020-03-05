East St. Louis man killed in early morning shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday in East St. Louis.

The St. Clair County coroner identified the shooting victim as Brian L. Jackson, 32, of the 6800 block of North Park Drive in East St. Louis.

Jackson was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. at a shooting scene in the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue, Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.