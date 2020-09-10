East St. Louis man sentenced for gun crimes after raid that let to killing of Illinois trooper

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man caught with a pistol after the fatal shooting last year of Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison.

Al D. Stewart Jr., 21, was the next-door neighbor of the man charged with shooting Hopkins on Aug. 23, 2019.

Hopkins was shot in the head while he and others were trying to serve a “no-knock” search warrant on Stewart's neighbor, Christopher R. Grant, during an investigation of crack cocaine and marijuana sales at Grant's side of the duplex at 1426 North 42nd Street in East St. Louis.

Stewart had a .40 caliber Glock pistol in a kitchen cabinet, his plea says. Stewart and Grant, who had come through an attic connection into Stewart's side of the duplex, surrendered about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Stewart pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis to a charge of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.