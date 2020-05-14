East St. Louis man sentenced to almost 20 additional years for selling drugs while on supervised release

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced to 17 ½ additional years in prison Wednesday after being convicted of selling drugs as a felon, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

James T. Keel, 31, of East St. Louis, received a 210-month sentence for selling cocaine multiple times to undercover federal agents.

The district attorney's office said Keel was caught via search warrant in 2017 with 95 grams of powder cocaine, 64 grams of crack cocaine, seven firearms, and more than $17,000 at his home, though he denied those amounts during his sentencing hearing.

The new 210-month sentence will run consecutively to a 27 ½-month sentence Keel received in February for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Keel was previously convicted in 2012 for selling drugs and having a firearm as a convicted felon.